Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,203 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

