Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INN. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $3,206,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

