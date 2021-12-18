Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar Sells 2,422 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $34,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

