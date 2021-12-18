Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 40.1% in November

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 127,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,870. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUHJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

