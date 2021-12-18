Suncoast Equity Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 6.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.35. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.