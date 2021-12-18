Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $80.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,086. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.23. 10,117,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,807. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.