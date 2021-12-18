Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 638,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,740. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $69.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

