Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post $10.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $61.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.85. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

