SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

VINC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

VINC stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

