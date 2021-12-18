Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.77 or 0.08362804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.69 or 0.99978711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

