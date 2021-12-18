Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.54.

Shares of SYNA opened at $262.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

