Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $17.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 9,230 shares.

Specifically, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $697,401.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,437. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $997.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

