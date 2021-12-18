T Lawrence Way Sells 2,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.