Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Update

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the November 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKBIF opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. Takara Bio has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $27.30.

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

