TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,350,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 24,370,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,756,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 80,382 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,945,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,016,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,124,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,495,953. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -22.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

