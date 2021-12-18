Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.65.

TVE stock opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

