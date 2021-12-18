Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Target by 300.0% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Target by 8.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average of $246.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

