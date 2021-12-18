Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of TMHC opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

