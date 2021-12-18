TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $359,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $932.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,030.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $809.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

