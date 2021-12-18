TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

