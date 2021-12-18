TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

