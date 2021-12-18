TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $211.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

