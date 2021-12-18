TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.