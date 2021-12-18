TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. UBS Group cut TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TeamViewer from €17.75 ($19.94) to €15.00 ($16.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

