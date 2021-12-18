Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.92

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.92 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 104472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 108.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

