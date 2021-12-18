Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,596,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teradata by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

TDC opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

