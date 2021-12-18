Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.13.

TER opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

