Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $932.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $809.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

