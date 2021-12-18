Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,790 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

