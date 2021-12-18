Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

