Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,224,000 after buying an additional 287,107 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 246,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

EWBC opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

