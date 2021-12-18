Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,010 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.