Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 588 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Toro worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 16.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $92.62 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

