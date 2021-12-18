Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Update

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $100,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.