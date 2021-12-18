The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from 4,460.00 to 4,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The Berkeley Group stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

