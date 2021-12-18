The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.