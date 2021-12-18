The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

NYSE CC opened at $32.42 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

