The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 135,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.