The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $142.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $98.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.