The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $172.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.53.

NYSE:CE opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.82.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

