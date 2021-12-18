The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84. The company has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

