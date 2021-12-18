The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

