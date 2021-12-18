The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Middleby by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

MIDD stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

