The Mission Group’s (TMG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.01. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 57.77 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £58.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. The Mission Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.70%.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 2,798,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96), for a total value of £2,042,934.93 ($2,699,795.07).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

