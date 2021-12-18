The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

