The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.61.

Shares of PNC opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

