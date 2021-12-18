The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 2.3%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295.75 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.95). 11,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 34,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.75) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £96.13 million and a P/E ratio of 19.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

In other news, insider David Arthur Raggett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £5,460 ($7,215.54). Also, insider Richard Wilson Martin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,964,583.06).

About The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.