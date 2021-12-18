The Toronto-Dominion Bank Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.36 Per Share (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$94.12 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$70.72 and a one year high of C$96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

