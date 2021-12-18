The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 39.1% in November

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.25.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.