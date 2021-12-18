The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 39.1% in November

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 2,150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

