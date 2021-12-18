The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Shares of WU opened at $17.38 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

